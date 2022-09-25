Konomi Network (KONO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232,026.00

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $232,026.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konomi Network’s official website is www.konomi.network/#.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

