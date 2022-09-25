Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $171.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.