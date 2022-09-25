Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

