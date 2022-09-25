Bell Bank Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

