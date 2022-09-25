iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.