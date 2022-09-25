3,500 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
