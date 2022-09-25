Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

