Bell Bank Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

