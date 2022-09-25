Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Tapestry Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE TPR opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

