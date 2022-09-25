Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN MITQ opened at $1.12 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

