McAdam LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.
