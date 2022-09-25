McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IWD opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

