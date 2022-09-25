Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,806,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 223,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

