Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

