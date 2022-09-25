SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stake Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $34.39 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

