Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

