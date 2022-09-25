Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SCHZ stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $54.82.
