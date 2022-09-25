Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 58,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $588,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.