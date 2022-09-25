BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.58%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

