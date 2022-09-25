BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

PPL Dividend Announcement

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.