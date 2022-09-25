Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $207.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $391.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.