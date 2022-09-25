Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHF. Hovde Group raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

