BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

