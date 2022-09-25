DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $52.39 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

