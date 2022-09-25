Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $284.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $280.06 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

