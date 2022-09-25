BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

