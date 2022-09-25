Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

