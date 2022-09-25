Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.