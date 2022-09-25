iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.89 and a 12-month high of $115.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

