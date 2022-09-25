SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $109.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

