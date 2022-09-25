BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

