BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

