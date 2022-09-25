BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,972,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHI opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.