BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 58,417 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,417 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

TSN stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

