BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.89 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.