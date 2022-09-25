4,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

