Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $30.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.