Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $4,305,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $21.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

