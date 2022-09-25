Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761 over the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

