Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,346,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596,813 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,394,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.16 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92.

