Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

RGLD stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

