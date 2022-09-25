Typhoon Network Hits One Day Volume of $47.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $51,318.47 and $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007330 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10747402 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
