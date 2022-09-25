VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading Down 1.1%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $137.58 and last traded at $138.69. Approximately 13,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.20.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39.

