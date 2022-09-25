Nestree Market Cap Reaches $23.41 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Nestree has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $239,189.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00717215 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

