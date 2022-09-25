SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $137.64 million and $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,076.71 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067190 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

