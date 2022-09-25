Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $889,700.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00072990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,452,074 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

