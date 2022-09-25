Neutrino USD Price Up 3.8% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $652.42 million and $2.40 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007330 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10747402 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,310,829 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.
