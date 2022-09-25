Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million.
Lantronix Trading Down 2.5 %
LTRX stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
