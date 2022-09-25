FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.41 and a 200-day moving average of $409.87. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

