GXChain Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $691.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007873 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

